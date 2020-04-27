Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Stepfather Charged With Murder After Killing Stepson Who Ignored His Orders to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Georgia Stepfather Charged With Murder After Killing Stepson Who Ignored His Orders to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Georgia Stepfather Charged With Murder After Killing Stepson Who Ignored His Orders to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A stepfather in Georgia is facing a murder charge after police say he allegedly shot and killed his 16-year-old step son after an argument about staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeaceAmendment

Make Your State Pass The Peace Amendment #Repeal2A RT @teamtrace: On April 22 in Atlanta, De’onte Roberts, 16, was shot and killed during a fight with his stepfather, who refused to let him… 4 days ago

RebelLiberal

Rebel Liberal 🇺🇸 On April 22 in Atlanta, De’onte Roberts, 16, was shot and killed during a fight with his stepfather, who refused to… https://t.co/l8ymPCQKn2 5 days ago

teamtrace

The Trace On April 22 in Atlanta, De’onte Roberts, 16, was shot and killed during a fight with his stepfather, who refused to… https://t.co/1JEGwYS2xT 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Father and son make 3D masks for frontline workers [Video]

Father and son make 3D masks for frontline workers

It all started with a father-and-son team and two 3D printers as they made masks. Then, the community helped them out. They now have 17 printers to make dozens of masks daily. "When I realized a way..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:57Published
Father and son charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia [Video]

Father and son charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault for the February shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 00:34Published