Georgia Stepfather Charged With Murder After Killing Stepson Who Ignored His Orders to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published on April 27, 2020 Georgia Stepfather Charged With Murder After Killing Stepson Who Ignored His Orders to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Pandemic A stepfather in Georgia is facing a murder charge after police say he allegedly shot and killed his 16-year-old step son after an argument about staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

Tweets about this Make Your State Pass The Peace Amendment #Repeal2A RT @teamtrace: On April 22 in Atlanta, De’onte Roberts, 16, was shot and killed during a fight with his stepfather, who refused to let him… 4 days ago Rebel Liberal 🇺🇸 On April 22 in Atlanta, De’onte Roberts, 16, was shot and killed during a fight with his stepfather, who refused to… https://t.co/l8ymPCQKn2 5 days ago The Trace On April 22 in Atlanta, De’onte Roberts, 16, was shot and killed during a fight with his stepfather, who refused to… https://t.co/1JEGwYS2xT 5 days ago