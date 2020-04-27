Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses
Small businesses will be able to secure a loan worth up to £50,000 with the Government guaranteeing 100% of the risk in the latest emergency scheme aimed at helping firms survive the coronavirus crisis.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the “bounce back loans” would have the interest paid by the Government for the first 12 months.