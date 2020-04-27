Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses

Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses

Chancellor announces state-guaranteed ‘bounce back’ loans up to £50,000 for small businesses

Small businesses will be able to secure a loan worth up to £50,000 with the Government guaranteeing 100% of the risk in the latest emergency scheme aimed at helping firms survive the coronavirus crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the “bounce back loans” would have the interest paid by the Government for the first 12 months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this