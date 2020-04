32-Year-Old Garden City Man Charged In 2017 Detroit Woman Homicide Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:25s - Published now 32-Year-Old Garden City Man Charged In 2017 Detroit Woman Homicide A 32-year-old Garden City man has been charged in connection with the 2017 death of a 59-year-old Detroit woman. Katie Johnston reports. 0

