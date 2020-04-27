Lifelong friends unite to help local businesses

Once the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to impact New Jersey, this group of friends knew they had to take action.

Witnessing the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and the bravery of healthcare workers, the group decided to raise funds through GoFundMe to purchase meals from local restaurants and provide those meals to healthcare workers throughout various New Jersey hospitals.

As of right now and with the help of donors and the local community, the group has raised almost $50,000.