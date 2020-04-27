Coast musician bringing live music to residents through social media

- one consequence of the covid-19- pandemic is the - cancellation of live musical- acts and closure of venues.

- well, news 25's grant chighizol- sat down with a musician this - weekend who's come up with a- plan to combat the absence of - music.- - standup - "while bars and restaurant dining rooms may be closed righ- now...one local - musician is still bringing- people the joys of live music - straight from home."

James gillies has been a fixtur- of the coast's music scene for- - - - well over a decade and has been- entertaining fans at bars,- restaurants and other big event- ever since.

- nats- sot-james gillies: musician - "if it were up to me i'd probably do all 90s, but i do - deviate from that and do some - newer things..some classic- rock..some 80s, you know, thing- like that."

With the coronavirus wiping out- all of his upcoming - - - - performances, gillies sprung- into action to keep the music - going with live performances- from the facebook pages - of local businesses.- sot-james gillies - "i reached out to them and i said 'hey i'm booked with you - this saturday, i know - that's not going to happen, but- would you let me take over your- facebook page and - do a live...facebook live show- from your page that night at- - - - that time or whatever and so fa- most of them have been very - receptive to it and been happy- to let me - do it."

This weekend alone...with simpl- his phone and instrument, - he was able to bring his sounds- to viewers on the pages of- lucy's retired surfers bar and- the lazy gator..with more - performances still ahead.

- sot-james gillies - "we'll continue to reach out to some of the other regular place- i play at to see- if i can stay busy and maybe do- every friday and saturday night- - - - or whatever they're open to.- the hope is that these- performances not only bring - people joy, but help out both - businesses and customers in the- long run.

- sot-james gillies - "it helps these venues stay in contact with their followers, t- give them something to do,- - - - say we can't feed you right - now...we can't have you in, at- the bar or anything, but we - will have some live music for - you and give you some - entertainment while - you're at it.

- nats- for news 25, i'm grant- chighizola.