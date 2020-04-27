Indiana officials warn scammers are trying to perform medical identity theft - here's how

Is "alerting hoosiers" to be aware of scams during this pandemic.

"scammers" are offering covid-1 tests "to medicare beneficiaries" in exchange "for personal details".

You should be cautious "of unsolicited requests" for your "medicare" or, "medicaid numbers".

Be suspicious of "any" unexpected calls or, visitors offering covid-19 tests or, supplies.

"a physician" should "assess your condition" and "approve any requests" for covid-19 testing.

If you suspect "covid-19 fraud", contact "the national center for disaster fraud hotline."

