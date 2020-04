Restaurant looks ahead to new normal

MANY LOCALRESTAURANTS AREPREPARING FOR A"NEW NORMAL" OFDINING EXPERIENCES.SO WHAT CAN WEEXPECT WHEN WE'REALL ALLOWED TO GOBACK TO OURFAVORITERESTAURANTS ANDDINE INSIDE?SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS SENIORREPORTER EILEENBUCKLEY IS LOOKINGINTO THAT PART OFTHE STORY.INSIDE THEEGGSPERIENCE ONDELAWARE AVENUE INTHE VILLAGE OFKENMORE -- IT'S APRETTY TIGHT FIT OFTABLES...WHERE THEYSERVE BREAKFASTAND LUNCH.BUT CO-OWNER KARINKOPTY SAYS SHE'SALREADY PLANNINGAHEAD TO FOLLOWSOCIAL DISTANCINGRULES - ONCERESTAURANTS GETTHE STATE'S OKAY TOREOPEN...KAREN KOPTY.

"ITMIGHT MEAN PULLINGOUT OR REARRANGINGOR JUST TAKING SOMECHAIRS AWAY - SOTHAT PEOPLE KNOWTHEY'RE NOT ALLOWEDTO SIT THERE."===BUTT===GOV.

CUOMO.

"BUT IDON'T WANT TO JUSTDO REOPENING.WEHAVE TO US THISMOMENT TO RE-IMAGINE AND BE SMARTAND GROW."GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT TO STARTTHINKING ABOUTWHAT IT MEANS TOREOPEN IN THE NEWNORMAL.BUT CUOMO HAS NOTGIVEN ANY INDICATIONWHERE RESTAURANTSFIT IN THE STATE'SNEW PHASES OFREOPENINGESSENTIALBUSINESSES.KOPTY SAYS AT HERRESTAURANT -SERVERS COULDMOST LIKELY BEWEARING MASKS.THEY WILL CONTINUETO FOLLOW CDCGUIDELINES JUST HASTHEY HAVE BEEN FORSANITIZING..KARIN KOPTY.

"WE'REALREADY SOCONSCIOUS OF YOUKNOW CLEANINGCONSTANTLY -DISINFECTING.USINGCLOROX, CLOROXWIPES..WHATEVER WEARE SUPPOSED TO USEWE WILL USE."RIGHT NOW - THEEGGSPERIENCE ISSERVING TAKE OUT,BUT BUSINESS IS VERYSLOW.MOST OF THE 16-STAFFERS HAVE BEENLAID OFF.

ONLY TWOSERVERS REMAIN TOASSIST THE KITCHENMANAGER.

AND EVENWHEN THEY DOREOPEN -- KOPTY ISCONCERNED ABOUTGETTING HERSERVERS TORETURN...KARIN KOPTY.

"WE'REREALLY WORRIEDABOUT OUR STAFFCOMING BACK ANDBEING ABLE TO KEEPEVERYBODY WE WANTTOLL."EILEEN BUCKLEY.

FORNOW.RESTAURANTSLIKE THIS ARE WAITINGFOR GUIDANCE FROMTHE STATE OF TOREOPEN AND WHATPRECAUTIONS.