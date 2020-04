Nonprofit group, Sewa International, launches COVID-19 plasma registry Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:23s - Published now Nonprofit group, Sewa International, launches COVID-19 plasma registry Convalescent plasma therapy is being used to treat patients with COVID-19, and a non-profit is on a mission to bring together matching blood donors and critically-ill patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this