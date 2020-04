Trump: 'I Haven't Seen' Senate Committee Report Affirming Russia Interfered In US Election Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:54s - Published now The White House held a briefing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jbs RT @joelockhart: Russia helped cheat in the last election according to the Senate. Trump--I haven't seen the report. that answer is gettin… 30 seconds ago 🪁🌻🌞Quarantined Mary Beth Miller🌞🌻🪁 RT @mkraju: “I haven’t seen the report,” Trump says when asked if he accepts bipartisan finding of the Senate Intelligence Committee that R… 1 minute ago Susan Johnston RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia (10) Rose Garden Presser 04/27: Trump denies planning to change the election or even thinking about it… 4 minutes ago