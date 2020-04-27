Driveways movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kathy (Golden Globe Nominee Hong Chau), a single mother, travels with her shy eight - year - old son Cody (newcomer Lucas Jaye), to Kathy's late sister's house which they plan to clean and sell.

As Kathy realizes how little she knew about her sister, Cody develops an unlikely friendship with Del (Golden Globe, Tony winner and longtime acting legend Brian Dennehy) the Korean War vet and widower who lives next door.

Over the course of a summer and with Del's encouragement, Cody develops the courage to come out of his shell and, along with his mother, finds a new place to call home.