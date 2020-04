PRIDE Radio 🏳️‍🌈 'SNL' aired its second 'At Home' episode over the weekend. https://t.co/ocL846gw43 3 minutes ago

Anna Gage AzZenGarden RT @PaulUs49028273: Brad Pitt plays Anthony Fauci in SNL’s star-studded at-home episode https://t.co/7He9UVgw1m 16 minutes ago

Dámaris Intriago 👩‍🔬🇪🇨 RT @sabraklein1998: Wishes do come true #COVID19. Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci in an At-Home Edition of ‘S.N.L.’ https://t.co/V04RLzOZ… 29 minutes ago

candywizard RT @StandWithMarco_: #News via #NYT by Dave Itzkoff "Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci in an At-Home Edition of ‘S.N.L.’" https://t.co/Gnao… 42 minutes ago

Steven Douglas Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci in an At-Home Edition of ‘S.N.L.’ – The New York Times https://t.co/t4LxXeHpXN 1 hour ago

W--b Brad Pitt plays Dr. Anthony Fauci AND Elmer Fudd plays Trump,sure would make a great short film, Ya think? 1 hour ago

Jennifer Massaro Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci in an At-Home Edition of ‘S.N.L.’ https://t.co/BDhh4MBw4L 2 hours ago