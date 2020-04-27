Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ On April 25, ‘Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The decision to have Pitt take on the role was a nod to Fauci’s previous comment that he would want Pitt to portray him on the late-night show.

During the skit, Pitt took on Dr. Fauci’s signature raspy voice and hand gestures.

As is expected from ‘SNL,’ he also mocked current president Donald Trump and his mishandling of COVID-19.

Brad Pitt, via 'SNL' At the end of the skit, Pitt dropped his character to deliver a more sincere message to Dr. Fauci, thanking him for his “calm” and “clarity.” Brad Pitt, via 'SNL'