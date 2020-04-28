Family man facing paralysis cut off from family by Coronavirus

A live report.

Newly paralyzed.

I never dealt with paralysis before, i don't know what we should expect next or what might happen now.

Deb hofland has been hit by an unthinkable double whammy.

Her husband nick is in the minneapolis ?a hospital.

He had spinal surgery earlier this month and now this devoted family man is paralyzed from the chest down.

Adding to the burde??

This ongoing pandemic prevents nick's family from visiting him.

Deb wants to start planning for what's ahea?

But can't he's a father.

We adopted four foster children years ago and then we had three babies and he's just been a rock thru all of our different ups and downs.

I went through cancer five years ago and he was just a solid rock and very positve and upbeat.

Deb wants to be by nick's bedsid?

Be his advocat?

Hold this rock of a dad's arm and work on a road map.

It's very hard because you can't go and see him at all.

I mean i would go and give him a back rub or whatever to help him get through some of this pain but the hardest part is, we can go up to the hospital, we can take our care package.

Which we've done about three or four times now.

And we have to go up to the entry door and we tell them we're coming ahead of time and we tell them when we get to the parking lot.

And then, a nurse or somebody will come from the nurses station in the unit that he's in.

And then we walk around the building so that we can go and see him.

And then the hofland's the hofland's are now making their plans on opposite sides of that mirrored glass and relying heavily on their considerable faith.

Their home is going to need substantial renovations... and that's just the beginning.

