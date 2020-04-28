Global  

James Bond OCTOPUSSY movie - clip with Roger Moore - Train chase

James Bond OCTOPUSSY movie - clip with Roger Moore - Train chase

James Bond OCTOPUSSY movie - clip with Roger Moore - Train chase

All aboard!

OCTOPUSSY’s thrilling train chase wasn’t actually captured in East Germany, it was filmed at Nene Valley Railway in Cambridgeshire.

Plot synopsis: A fake Fabergé egg, and a fellow Agent's death, lead James Bond to uncover an international jewel-smuggling operation, headed by the mysterious Octopussy, being used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O.

Forces.

Director: John Glen Writers: George MacDonald Fraser, Richard Maibaum, Michael G.

Wilson Stars: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan

