James Bond OCTOPUSSY movie - clip with Roger Moore - Train chase
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 06:55s - Published
OCTOPUSSY’s thrilling train chase wasn’t actually captured in East Germany, it was filmed at Nene Valley Railway in Cambridgeshire.
Plot synopsis: A fake Fabergé egg, and a fellow Agent's death, lead James Bond to uncover an international jewel-smuggling operation, headed by the mysterious Octopussy, being used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O.
Director: John Glen Writers: George MacDonald Fraser, Richard Maibaum, Michael G.
Wilson Stars: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan