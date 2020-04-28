Global  

Bay Area Public Health Officers To Revise, Extend Shelter-In-Place Orders Through End Of May

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Bay Area Public Health Officers To Revise, Extend Shelter-In-Place Orders Through End Of May

Bay Area Public Health Officers To Revise, Extend Shelter-In-Place Orders Through End Of May

The public health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place orders this week, largely keeping in place current restrictions in place and extending them through the end May.

Andria Borba reports.

(4/27/20)

