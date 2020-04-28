Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:33s - Published
Covid-19: India crosses 29,000 mark, recovered Tablighi Jamaats donate plasma | Top 5 from HT Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know.

In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, recovered Tablighi Jamaats donating plasma, Tamil Nadu constructing a wall to seal border with Andhra and more.

