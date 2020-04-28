Governor Andrew Cuomo May Reopen Some Areas In New York After May 15

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said he might open certain regions of the state where COVID-19 is under control.

According to Business Insider, the state’s stay-at-home order ends on May 15 but Cuomo will extend it for hard-hit areas.

Cuomo said manufacturing and construction would be the first industries to open again.

He said the state is looking for two weeks of declined hospitalization rate to reopen more businesses.

Cuomo said: “Protecting public health comes first and all decisions will be data-driven.”