WHO Says Immunity Not Guaranteed For Those Who Have Recover From Coronavirus Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:20s - Published 1 hour ago WHO Says Immunity Not Guaranteed For Those Who Have Recover From Coronavirus Over the weekend, the World Health Organization said there was "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cannot get the virus again — though the organization later clarified its statements.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alaturka News WHO Says Immunity Not Guaranteed For Those Who Have Recover From Coronavirus https://t.co/8G6v5iadFL https://t.co/5OzROB6FQn 48 minutes ago Quellcrist Falconer @jondutoit @david7even A vaccine is generally made by denaturing the virus itself Disarming it in effect The body t… https://t.co/URBeapoU5w 9 hours ago