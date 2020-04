Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:09s - Published 6 minutes ago Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' Former senate majority leader Harry Reid is calling for more public information following the declassification of video taken from US war planes which show 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the skies above Earth. On Monday, the Pentagon officially released a series of videos which show things that defy explanation. The videos were released by a third party around 2017 and were formally acknowledged by the US Government in September 2019. 0

Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' WHICH SHOWS...THINGS THAT DEFY...EXPLANATION!!NEVADA EXPERTS SAY IT'S JUST AFRACTION OF EVIDENCE THEGOVERNMENT HAS ON U-F-OS...13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE NEAR RAINBOWAND LAKE MEAD TO EXPLAIN...JOE?NEVADA HAS BEEN FRONT ANDCENTER FOR U-F-O'S FORDECADES..AREA 51...IS BELIEVED TO HOUSE..TOP SECRET...INFORMATION..AND SOME EXPERTS BELIEVE..ALIEN CRAFTS.. AND TECHNOLOGY.THIS NEW VIDEO..IS SPARKING MORE QUESTIONS..ABOUT HOW MUCH..WE KNOW ANDMORE IMPORTANTLY..WHAT WE DON'T KNOW...THIS VIDEO IS PERHAPS THECLEAREST...IMAGES YET.. OF A U-F-O..IN THE SKIES ABOVE EARTH..THE VIDEO WAS TAKEN FROM US WARPLANES...USING AN INFRARED CAMERA.."IT'S A FG DRONE, BRO," "MYGOSH! THEY'RE ALL GOING AGAINSTTHE WIND." THE FIGHTERPILOTS CAN BE HEARD TRYING TOFIGURE OUT..WHAT THEY'RE SEEING.."UNTIL WE GET SOME REALLY GOODEVIDENCE, I THINK YOU SHOULDJUST BE A LITTLE BIT SKEPTICAL.I'M LOOKING FOR ALIENS THAT'SWHAT THE SETI INSTITUTE DOES,BUT WE DON'T CLAIM TO HAVEFOUND THEM YET.DOCTOR SETH SHOSTAK IS THE LEADASTRONOMBER AT THE SETIINSTITUTEA NOT-FOR-PROFIT RESEARCHORGANIZATION..THAT HAS STUDIED THE STARS...AND U-F-OS FOR YEARS.HE SAYS THE VIDEOS...WHICH DATEBACK TO 2004...AND RELEASED BY A THIRD PARTYAROUND 2017..WERE RECENTLY ACKNOWLEGED BYTHE GOVERNMENT...AS LEGIT....BUT LEAVES MANY MOREQUESTIONS.."THE BOTTOM LINE IS REALLYQUITE SIMPLE.YOU SEE A PIECE OF EVIDENCE.RELEASED THEFOOTAGE..OFFICIALLY..BUT SAYS...IT'S ONLY SCRATCHES THESURFACE...WHEN IT COMES TO THE AMOUNT OFRESEARCH AND INFORMATIONAVAILABLE..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.





