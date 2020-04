Singer Kanika Kapoor to donate her plasma Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:01s - Published 2 hours ago Singer Kanika Kapoor to donate her plasma Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has now approached the King George's Medical University (KGMU), offering to donate her plasma for treatment of other Covid-19 patients.

