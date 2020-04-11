Global  

NURSING HOME COMMUNICATION

NURSING HOME COMMUNICATION
NURSING HOME COMMUNICATION
NURSING HOME COMMUNICATION

N between lon?term care facilities and families can be tough... but the hoosier state is working to improve that.

Nearly one third of covi?19 deaths in the state?

Involve residents in nursing homes.... yet over the past week several hoosiers say?

They are struggling to get information on total cases inside*their family member center.... some are urging state officials?

To release the names of sites with confirmed cases.... but?

Right now the state is refusing to do that.... lynn clough, state long term care ombudsmanbut that is up to isdh.

They are in control right now regarding their guidance to facilities and they are taking their guidance from cms. under a new plan?

Assisted living centers will now be required to give daily updates on the status of the virus in the facility.... with some locations posting that information to their websites....




