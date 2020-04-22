Weddings Amid the Pandemic

>> can you imagine planning the biggest day of your life for months, if not years, and carefully selecting everything from the venue to the invitations to fall in the midst of a pandemic and global lockdown.

Despite love springs eternal, and knots are getting tied.

Here is kayla williams, and good to see you again.

>> thanks for having me, and good to see you as well.

>> so have couples been canceling, postponing and what have they been doing around weddings typical?

>> arriere and small fed feds are trying to push farther, and there of been a few pushes around but as much as possible.

>> it's good to here that people are still getting married despite all of this is and you give us examples of how they have been doing so?

>> absolutely, we did a wedding on saturday, where it was just the bride and groom, and we did a zoom wedding.

We dialed in everyone on the guest list, and it was really small, and i was their planner and florist and their officiate.

But we made it work so we could stay outside and far away from each other, and we had masked made that were all really cute, but it was a nice way for their family and friends to enjoying joy it and spokes on the overmoan, and the most important part getting married.

>> it's not unlike planning a wedding and having a hurricane coming through, and planning it, and if there's a hurricane, what do you do?

You invited all of these guests, so part-time who paid a lot of money to have eventualus secured on dates, and are they getting their departments back?

>>> mott of our clients, we're encouraging and it's important to know that we're in this together.

And most clients, let's be honest, once you put in the money and you put in all of this time, the worst thing would be to say, we did all of this work, and we don't have a wedding to look back at.

So it's important to find a date that makes sense to you.

The first thing that i tell my clients, reach out to your venue and see what their policy is, and backup dates, and talk to your friends and family and see if those dates work.

>> it seems this has been a cautionary tale.

>> welcome back, we're speaking with kayla williams, owner of mod events charleston, and we were talking about pivoting.

A lot of couples take ballroom classes and i'm not sure if the pivoted was one of the first dances they learned after they got married.

But we were talking about how things have to change and you have to be flexible in the face of pandemic, and it sounds like your clients are doing a great job of that.

>> it's fortunate to consider different options f.

Your wedding is in a couple of months, see what your options are, and if you have to reschedule and scale down your wedding, don't go out and automatically say we have 20 postpone, when you might still be able to get married in three months and everything might be fine.

>> is there such a thing as insurance coverage for the person getting married when you start booking everything?

>> there's wedding insurance, there's kind of a disaster insurance, it's not 100% for this.

And right now, insurance companies are not even writing policies i understand, so it would be hard to move forward right now to get an insurance policy, but if you do are an insurance policy, i would talk to them.

But reach out to your vendors, and ask for a date that makes sense, and then see if the dates align with your vendors, and the most important thing to do is be kind during this situation, and remember we're all in it together.

Maybe your photographer can't do your date.

But maybe a different shoot in the future.

>> with fall and summer, and should people still be planning weddings?

What would you recommend?

>> i would recommend f.

It's not next month or this month, i would plan to move forward.

But i would suggest in your invitation, putting in a piece of paper or a deat card, and saying that we are monitoring the situation, and the diets are changing constantly.

So please include your email address and we'll use that if we have to postpone, and just be up front with your guests.

It's important to put something in there that explains, and on the wedding website, have information on hotels and go ahead and see if there's a backup date that you could do.

This is our backup date if it happens.

>> it's for everybody's good.

And we're keeping our fingers crossed their you.

Congratulations to the couple that just got married.

We wish them the best.

And if they can weather this, they can weather anything, right?

>> absolutely, it's important to remember why you're getting married.

>> thank you so much.

