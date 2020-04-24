Reopen Missouri Plan Revealed (4-27-20)

His blueprint to re-open the state today..

During his daily coronavirus briefing, he said the.first phase of the show-me-strong recovery plan... will begin on may 4th and extend through sunday may 31st.

He said it will allow businesses -- including restuarants, gyms, hair salons and churches -- to re-open -- but with social distancing guidelines in mind.

It also includes expanding testing ...opening up personal protective equipent supply chains...monitoring hospitals ..and prediticing potential outbreaks.

(sot ) a 14-day downward trend is one of the criteria listed as a guideline from the white house before states can re-open.

The state's health director says he belives cases are on the decline.

The governor