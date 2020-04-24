Global  

Reopen Missouri Plan Revealed (4-27-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
His blueprint to re-open the state today..

During his daily coronavirus briefing, he said the.first phase of the show-me-strong recovery plan... will begin on may 4th and extend through sunday may 31st.

He said it will allow businesses -- including restuarants, gyms, hair salons and churches -- to re-open -- but with social distancing guidelines in mind.

It also includes expanding testing ...opening up personal protective equipent supply chains...monitoring hospitals ..and prediticing potential outbreaks.

(sot ) a 14-day downward trend is one of the criteria listed as a guideline from the white house before states can re-open.

The state's health director says he belives cases are on the decline.

The governor



Here are Missouri's reopening guidelines

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson revealed a plan Monday to reopen the state's economy, with the first phase...
bizjournals - Published


Plan to re-open businesses in Missouri

Plan to re-open businesses in Missouri

Beginning Monday, Missouri will be open for business again. The statewide restrictions on social gatherings will be gone and every business can reopen under Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan, though..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:20Published
Delays plague city plan to offer $500K in small biz loans

Delays plague city plan to offer $500K in small biz loans

Three weeks ago, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced an ordinance to provide $500,000 to Kansas City small businesses facing the fallout of the pandemic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:59Published