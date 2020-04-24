Trump Says He Was Being Sarcastic About Inserting Disinfectant Into People's Bodies
President Donald Trump asked about the possibility of using disinfectant inside people’s bodies.
According to Reuters, Trump said his remarks during the briefing were sarcastic.
When asked about the issue, Trump clarified he’s not encouraging people to ingest disinfectant.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency received several calls about using disinfectant to treat COVID-19.
Health professionals advise people to wash their hands several times and thoroughly with soap.