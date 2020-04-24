Trump Says He Was Being Sarcastic About Inserting Disinfectant Into People's Bodies

Global  

President Donald Trump asked about the possibility of using disinfectant inside people’s bodies.

According to Reuters, Trump said his remarks during the briefing were sarcastic.

When asked about the issue, Trump clarified he’s not encouraging people to ingest disinfectant.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency received several calls about using disinfectant to treat COVID-19.

Health professionals advise people to wash their hands several times and thoroughly with soap.

Trump says his comments on using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight coronavirus were sarcastic

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was being sarcastic when he raised the possibility of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com


Seth Meyers breaks down why Trump's lie about 'sarcastic' disinfectant comments is 'obviously BS'

Seth Meyers picked a hell of a week to take a hiatus. Trump does and says wild things literally every...
Mashable - Published


Morello50449841

Morello --Skylar Herbert was 5 Kansas official says man drank cleaner after Trump floated dangerous disinfectant remedy https://t.co/QkTXGPbVNZ… https://t.co/iKmowwFDM8 7 minutes ago

jimbaow

Jim Baow @The_OtherOtter @RealCandaceO @realDonaldTrump Exactly. The Media hasn’t spent “days trying to convince us that Tru… https://t.co/5ZTx3Zc5oa 12 minutes ago

DavidRadoff

david radoff Pat Roberts Claims He Was Misquoted https://t.co/nJMuWqm168 He now says Pandemic is punishment for voting for Tru… https://t.co/C7XgcfpWD8 18 minutes ago

Stargaiz1

Stargaiz RT @glamelegance: @realDonaldTrump @BlueAngels @AFThunderbirds Wait.... is Donald Trump being “sarcastic” again?? I never know when to take… 19 minutes ago

bachelorette76

longhorn gal @toddmal @BarkingCarnival @realDonaldTrump sorry i wasnt using a sarcasm font. i was just being facetious and sayin… https://t.co/FnT5THM5IF 22 minutes ago

manuelpf05

Manuel @dnrndn @45calq Lol. his press secretary says he was taken out of context, and trump himself says he was just being… https://t.co/8sYh4nN0Li 22 minutes ago

tgiove

Tom Giove RT @washingtonpost: Perspective: When Trump says he was being "sarcastic," it’s just part of his gaslighting https://t.co/f5qp9lYk9p 27 minutes ago

LeslieK0228

Leslie @Ottstop_Games @ThanChesher @HR_MKHITARIAN @Strandjunker @realDonaldTrump He wasn’t being sarcastic. First his pres… https://t.co/EDwh83aO94 27 minutes ago


Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters [Video]

Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters

President Trump has backpedaled on his idea to inject bleach into the lung of COVID patients. He says that he was being sarcastic when he raised the idea during his official press conference. “I was..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published