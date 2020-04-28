Global  

Duration: 02:37s
BJP sends show cause notice to UP MLA who warned people against buying vegetables from Muslims amid #lockdown.

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, caught on camera warning people against buying vegetables from Muslims amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, has come under severe criticism.

Hundreds of migrant workers came out on roads and vandalised the office of an under-construction building and some vehicles in Gujarat's Surat district today while demanding that they be sent back to their native places according to the police.

Plasma therapy for coronavirus is still in an experimental stage and can even prove life threatening for a patient, the government said today amid a surge of hope brought in by the first successful test in Delhi.

And more news #IndiaCoronavirus

