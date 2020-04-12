Cheeky elephant steals watermelon from shop, flees spot in southern India

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:27s - Published
An elephant strolling on the streets stole a watermelon before being chased away amidst lockdown in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in Mettupalayam of Coimbatore district on April 27.

The video shows, the elephant strolling and picking a melon from a shop using his trunk, before being chased away by the forest officials and locals.

According to the reports, there has been an increasing movement of animals from the time lockdown was imposed.

The people and forest officials managed to chase the animal away using fireworks and torch light.

There was no casualties or losses reported apart from the watermelon.

