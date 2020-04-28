Packers get to work in the virtual classroom

STATION...WITH THE N-F-LDRAFT IN THEBOOKS... THE NEXTSTEP WOULDNORMALLY BE, FLYINGTHE ROOKIE CLASS INFOR MINI-CAMP...INSTEAD - THEPACKERS ARE INLIMBO...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARD ISLIVE WITH THATSTORY...IN THE MIDST OFTHIS PANDEMIC, THEPACKERS STILLAREN'T SURE WHENTHEY'LL BE BACK ONTHE FIELD...THE OFFSEASONPROGRAM ISCURRENTLY BEINGCONDUCTEDVIRTUALLY...AND UNTIL THINGSARE MORE CLEAR -THE PACKERS ANDOTHER TEAMS WILLHAVE TO MAKE DUE,WITH WHAT THEY'VEBEEN DEALT...GETTING THISYEAR'S CROP OFROOKIES UP TOSPEED - WON'T BEEASY..."Certainly that's gonna bea challenge.

I will say thatI feel really good aboutour coaching staff andtheir ability to improvice.But it's gonna be achallenge for the entireleague to get everybodyup to speed withouthaving your normaloffseason."THE VIRTUALOFFSEASONPROGRAM BEGINSTODAY - THATINCLUDES ROOKIESAND VETERANS...THE N-F-L HAS PUTGUIDELINES INPLACE...INCLUDING NOMORE THAN TWOHOURS A DAY FORWORKOUTS... AND NOMORE THAN TWOHOURS A DAY IN THECLASSROOM...MATT LAFLEUR SAYSPACKERS PLAYERSARE ON THEIR OWNFOR WORKOUTS..."It's really on the player tobe disciplined in theirapproach to make surethat they stay in shapeand make sure that they'reworking on their craft."NOT UNCOMMON -N-F-L NETWORKREPORTS JUST FOURTEAMS WILL CONDUCTVIRUTAL WORKOUTS...BUT THE PACK WILLHIT THE PLAYBOOKHARD DURING THISTIME..."The emphasis for ourguys is going to belearning the details... Ithink you can accomplishsome of that stuff byhaving these virtualmeetings."AS FOR HOWTHEY'LL GET IT DONE?WELL... IT SOUNDS ALOT LIKE THESE GUYS,ARE GOING BACK TOSCHOOL..."A lot of our meetings aregoing to be recorded andput onto their iPads andthen we'll follow thosemeets with quizzes.

Wehave indidivual meetingsevery day for 20 minutesor 30 minutes to recapwhat we put out to thoseguys on their iPads.""Hey gimme that slightpause when those elbowstouch the ground Z.

Slightpause and then explodeback up."ZA'DARIUS SMITHHITTING THE HOMEGYM TODAY...THIS IS VIDEO FROMHIS INSTAGRAM AS HEWORKS OUT WITH HISTRAINER...SMITH'S GOTREASON TO BEMOTIVATED...HE IS DUE AWORKOUT BONUS OF750 THOUSANDDOLLARS... THELARGEST IN THE N-F-L...ALSO OF NOTETODAY...THE PACKERS HAVERELEASEDQUARTERBACKMANNY WILKINS, WHOSPENT LAST SEASONON THE PRACTICESQUAD...THEIRQUARTERBACK ROOMNOW HAS THREEMEMBERS... AARONRODGERS, TIMBOYLE... AND THEROOKIE FIRST ROUNDPICK, JORDAN LOVE...JON...AT "SAFE HAVEN