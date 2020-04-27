Gov. JB Pritzker Appealing Court Ruling Against His Stay-At-Home Order
|
Gov.
JB Pritzker is appealing a Clay County judge's ruling exempting a single Republican state lawmaker from his extended stay-at-home order.
Rep.
Darren Bailey has said the governor exceeded his authority, but Pritzker says Bailey's effort to force an end to the stay-at-home order "is the height of recklessness."