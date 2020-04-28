Global  

Thierry Henry trusts MLS to make the right decision on the 2020 season

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry trusts the MLS to make the right decision regarding the outcome of the 2020 season.

The league was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and will not restart before June 8.

Henry is backing commissioner Don Garber to come up with a solution to how to move forward.

