House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week On Tuesday, one day after announcing the House would reconvene in D.C.

Next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the decision has been reversed.

There are reportedly a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Washington Metropolitan Area.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, via NBC The Senate is expected to return next Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell According to the District of Columbia, nearly 4,000 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 190 people have died as of Monday.

U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week: Hoyer

The U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned, Majority Leader...
Reuters - Published

Ron Paul: Next In Coronavirus Tyranny Forced Vaccinations And 'Digital Certificates' – OpEd

In my first week in the House of Representatives in 1976, I cast one of the two votes against...
Eurasia Review - Published


U.S. House Will Not Return Next Week Due To "Risk" Of Coronavirus

U.S. House Will Not Return Next Week Due To "Risk" Of Coronavirus

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned. A top House Democrat said the decision was made due to the continuing risk of coronavirus infection...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back

Trump: Dems 'enjoying' vacation, should come back

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats after Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the U.S. House will not return to Washington next week as planned citing health concerns amid a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published