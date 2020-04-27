House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week On Tuesday, one day after announcing the House would reconvene in D.C.

Next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the decision has been reversed.

There are reportedly a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Washington Metropolitan Area.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, via NBC The Senate is expected to return next Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell According to the District of Columbia, nearly 4,000 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 190 people have died as of Monday.