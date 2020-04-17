Illinois Representative addresses his lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker

Health.

Illinois state representative darren bailey has sued governor j-b pritzker over his stay at home order.

Bailey won his suit in a clay county court yesterday.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian caught up with bailey this morning.

He tells us what the representative has to say and what the governor plans on doing.

Gar} the court ruling gives representative darren bailey a temporary restraining order against the governor's stay at home order.

This means for the rest of the state the order stays in place.

I spoke with representative bailey this morning.

He says the governor has overstepped his authority by extending the stay at home order until the end of may.

Bailey says the order is hurting illinios business.

"my phones ring off the hook of all the men and women who are without pay.

People still to this day, five weeks later, cannot get through even to unemployment to file a claim."

Bailey believes using the state's pandemic influzenza preparedness and response plan as a better alternative.

He says the plan gives more power to counties to deal with the issue.

During the governor's daily briefing on covid-19 pritzker addressed bailey's suit.

"the district is also home to the county experiencing illinois' highest death rate per capita from covid-19.

This ruling only applies to one person because it was only ever about one person."

The governor called bailey's move a political one...saying he quote "only wanted his name in headlines."

Pritzker says the actions he have made are to protect the wellbeing of the public.

Bailey says its time for illinois to get back to work.

"our constitution stands of the governance of the people, by the people, for the people.

We've got one man in illinois calling the shots here."

"we will not let one irresponsible state representative deter us from success."

Of course we'll continue following this story as it develops.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10.

