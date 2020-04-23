Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop

As many businesses remain closed, the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a downfall in funding for surrounding counties.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop

Houston county has 217 cases and 13 deaths.

Baldwin now has 201 cases and six deaths.

As many businesses remain closed right now ... it may create a funding shortfall .... for surrounding counties.

Elected officials in middle georgia say ... they are already expecting a decrease in revenue.

41nbc's rashaad vann reports.

Woodard: covid-19 has affected our business in a couple ways.

Wayne woodard, co-owner of ambitious graphics in macon, says his business is slow.

Woodard: obviously it's social-distancing, people aren't coming to pick up shirts or are not putting in orders because you have to say home and you may not have a need to order a t-shirt, also with events like family reunions, different church events, and so on and so for.

Woodward says his company would normally be slammed with orders right now.

Woodard: we would normally be at our busiest time of the year right now between march april may june july is usually our busiest time of the year.

Even with businesses opening back up, most people are still afriad to go out.

That means sales are slow, which affects the economy.

Woodard: we were actually expected to exceed what we did last year but of course with this going on in this messed up everything.

Perry mayor, randall walker, expressed the biggest impact the city may see -- is tourism.

Walker: the fairgrounds are closed, our hotels are underutilized, and we have the hotel-motel tax here that funds many of our tourism activities in the city.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop https://t.co/OqpiSZHFP7 51 minutes ago

Variety_DMcNary

Dave McNary RT @Variety: Even under normal circumstances, Ramadan is peak TV season for Arabs. It's often compared to the Super Bowl in the U.S., excep… 8 hours ago

Variety

Variety Even under normal circumstances, Ramadan is peak TV season for Arabs. It's often compared to the Super Bowl in the… https://t.co/xNqXXg0jcq 9 hours ago

Sapana91529199

Sapana RT @RuchiraC: You are taking money from the middle class, not giving it to the poor, and you are spending it on central vista: @RahulGandhi… 11 hours ago

ginyarawasamwel

Ngongomoka Ginyarawa @TheEconomist The world economic crisis will be extreme recorded in the developing regional. However, the middle e… https://t.co/BU23pxoTg8 18 hours ago

Clarej111

Clare RT @AlArabiya_Eng: It is in Iran’s best interest to avoid being seen as the aggressor in the Gulf, as it would undermine Tehran’s efforts t… 1 day ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English It is in Iran’s best interest to avoid being seen as the aggressor in the Gulf, as it would undermine Tehran’s effo… https://t.co/YrSwVRTziQ 1 day ago

FilCatholic

FilCatholic Jesus in the middle of the new storm: COVID-19 (Faith in God amid #COVID-19 #FaithInGod https://t.co/eSkDIdHubp 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Without a vaccine or effective drugs the UK has warned social distancing measures could last until the end of the year. Despite showing support for anti-lockdown protesters, U.S. President Trump has..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published