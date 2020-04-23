Amid COVID-19 crisis, Middle Georgia counties could face revenue drop

Houston county has 217 cases and 13 deaths.

Baldwin now has 201 cases and six deaths.

As many businesses remain closed right now ... it may create a funding shortfall .... for surrounding counties.

Elected officials in middle georgia say ... they are already expecting a decrease in revenue.

41nbc's rashaad vann reports.

Woodard: covid-19 has affected our business in a couple ways.

Wayne woodard, co-owner of ambitious graphics in macon, says his business is slow.

Woodard: obviously it's social-distancing, people aren't coming to pick up shirts or are not putting in orders because you have to say home and you may not have a need to order a t-shirt, also with events like family reunions, different church events, and so on and so for.

Woodward says his company would normally be slammed with orders right now.

Woodard: we would normally be at our busiest time of the year right now between march april may june july is usually our busiest time of the year.

Even with businesses opening back up, most people are still afriad to go out.

That means sales are slow, which affects the economy.

Woodard: we were actually expected to exceed what we did last year but of course with this going on in this messed up everything.

Perry mayor, randall walker, expressed the biggest impact the city may see -- is tourism.

Walker: the fairgrounds are closed, our hotels are underutilized, and we have the hotel-motel tax here that funds many of our tourism activities in the city.