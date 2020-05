Lee County beaches, parks to re-open Wednesday

AND HERE IN OUR AREA, AS SOON ASTHOSE NUMBERS COME IN.LEE COUNTY IS RE-OPENING IT’SBEACHES AND PARKS.TODAY LEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERSUNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THIS MOTIONDURING AN EMERGENCY MEETING.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ BREAKSDOWN WHAT THE GUIDELINES ARE FORVISITORS AND HOW THEY’LL BEENFORCED SANDRA?(0:41 - 0:54)(1:37 - 1:46)LL INTRO:THAT’S RIGHT STARTING TOMORROW,THIS YELLOW TAPE WILL BE COMINGDOWN AT LEE COUNTY BEACHES ANDPARKS BUT THERE WILL BEDEPUTIES MONITORING THOSE AREAS,MAKING SURE PEOPLE FOLLOW THEGUIDELINESSOT(MELISSA DRAKE, FORT MYERS:"Hallelujah, we get to go backto the beaches."FOR WEEKS━ LEE COUNTY BEACHESAND PARKS HAVE BEEN TAPPED OFFTO FIGHT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19BUT STARTING WEDNESDAY THEY WIRE-OPEN TO THE PUBLICSOT ((BRIAN HAMMAN, CHAIRMAN,LEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS):"Alright, seeing now objectionsthen the motion carriesunanimously."WHILE THERE ARE NO RESTRICTIONSFOR BEACHES AND PARKS━COMMISSIONERS SAY PEOPLE SHOULDSTILL FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINESNO GATHERINGS OVER 10 PEOPMAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCE ANDTHOSE WHO ARE VULNERABLE SHOULDCONTINUE TO STAY HOMESOT (BRIAN HAMMAN, CHAIRMAN, LEECOUNTY COMMISSIONERS):"You gotta use some commonsense, does bringing a cooler tothe beach increase your chancesof COVID-19?

No, it doesn’t.Does sitting down on the beachversus walking increase yourchances?

No, it doesn’t."PARKING LOTS AND FREE-STANDINGBATHROOMS WILL ALSO BE OPENWHILE OTHER AMENITIES LIKEPLAYGROUNDS AND POOLS ARE TOREMAIN CLOSED...LEE COUNTY DEPUTIES WILL BEENSURING PEOPLE FOLLOW THEGUIDELINES3:15:08SOT ((BRIAN HAMMAN, CHAIRMAN,LEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS):"They’re going to take aneducational approach withpeople.

If they start to dothings like getting into groups,he’ll go and educate folks that,that’s not what we’re lookingfor right now."THIS MOVE IS PART OF THECOUNTY’S PHASED-IN APPROACHWHILE STILL OBSERVING THEGOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDER...4:05:00SOT ((BRIAN HAMMAN, CHAIRMAN,LEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS):"The county can control thingslike parks and beaches that fallunder our ownership, now we’relooking to the governor’s officeto give us that next step onbusinesses."WHILE THERE HAVE BEEN PEOPLEEXPRESSING CONCERNS OVER THISDECISION━ OTHERS SAY IT’S ALLABOUT FOLLOWING THE CDCGUIDELINESSOT (MELISSA DRAKE, FORT MYERS):"Maintain your social distance,I’ve been a nurse over thirtyyears and you just have tolisten and do what everybodysays and everything will fallinto place."LL TAG:DURING TODAY’S MEETINGCOMMISSIONER HAMMAN SAID HE WILLBE REACHING OUT TO MAYOR RAYMURPHY OF FORT MYERS BEACH TOASK THAT THE TOWN ADOPTS THECOUNTY’S MOTION TO