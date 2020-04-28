CityBus will resume bus fares on May 4th

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
CityBus originally stopped charging bus fare as a way to protect drivers.

However, workers there noticed riders were taking the bus for non-essential trips and using the bus as a way to get out of the house.

Tomrow.

The company is opening its lobbies in an effort to gradually resume normal operations, since the stay at home order is set to expire on may 1st.

They hope that by charging bus fares, people will only ride the bus if they need to.

"we are looking to cut down on the number of people taking trips that aren't necessarily deemed essentail.

We are hoping people will think twice before they hop on the bus to go anywhere."

Citybus will only allow 10 people in its lobby at a time.

Those people will only be allowed in if they are purchasing a bus pass.

Citybus is encouraing riders who need to purchase bus fares to do so through its mobile app token transit, which allows riders to download fares to their phone.

We have details on how to purchase bus fares through the app on wlfi dot com.

Work is back underway on the new




WLFI

WLFI News 18 CityBus originally stopped charging bus fare as a way to protect drivers. However, workers there noticed riders wer… https://t.co/f7stmAlYBh 35 minutes ago