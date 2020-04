Missouri governor asked to shield health care providers from lawsuits Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:41s - Published 46 minutes ago Missouri governor asked to shield health care providers from lawsuits A nursing home advocacy group has asked Gov. Mike Parson to protect health care providers from civil lawsuits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Missouri governor asked to shield health care providers from lawsuits SEPARATE LAWSUIT IN HERCASE.A LARGE PORTION OFCOVID-19 DEATHS ARE TIEDTO NURSING HOMES - ANDMANY FACILITIES ARE NOWBEING SUED AS A RESULT.BUT, SEVERAL STATESACROSS THE COUNTRYHAVE GRANTED IMMUNITYTO NURSING HOMESDURING THE PANDEMIC.AS 41 ACTION NEWS I-TEAM'S JESSICAMCMASTER SHOWS US,MISSOURI MAY BE NEXT.JESSICA MCMASTERAT LEAST ONE MISSOURINURSING HOME ADVOCACYGROUP WANTS TO RAISETHE THRESHOLD WHEN ITCOMES CIVIL LIABILITYAGAINST NURSING HOMES.Bill Bates, Leading Age MissouriWe're simply trying to raisethe bar a little bit on lawsuitsthat can be brought out of thisextraordinary circumstancewe're in.WITH LEADING AGEMISSOURI, BILL BATES,SENT THIS LETTER TOGOVERNOR PARSON ONAPRIL SIXTH, URGING HIMTO SHIELD HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS FROM CIVILLIABILITY, EXCEPT INCASES OF GROSSNEGLIGENCE OR WILLFULCONDUCT.Bill Bates, Leading Age Missouriquite candidly we just don'tthink they should be worriedabout being second guessedor being worried about wrongdoing we think they should befocussed on doing right.AS NURSING HOMERESIDENTS ACCOUNT FORTHOUSANDS OF COVID-19RELATED DEATHS -FAMILIES ACCUSE SOMEFACILITIES OFNEGLIGENCE.Tamesia Long-Dad died fromCOVID-19they didn't have the properprocedures in that building tomake those older people safe.TAMESIA LONG IS ONE OFAT LEAST SIX FAMILIESWHO'VE FILED A LAWSUITAGAINST RIVERBEND POSTACUTE REHABILITATION INKCK.MORE THAN TWO DOZENRESDIENTS THERE HAVEDIED FROM THE VIRUSAFTER AN EMPLOYEE ISSAID TO HAVE REPORTEDTO WORK WITHSYMPTOMS. LONG'S DADDIED APRIL 17TH.Tamesia Long-Dad died fromCOVID-19it'd be heartbreaking to not getthe justice.RIGHT NOW, FAMILIES ARENOT ABLE TO VISIT THEIRLOVED ONES IN NURSINGHOMES...AND INSPECTIONSARE ALSO BEING PLACEDON HOLD.Richard Mollotit worries me significantly thatwithout any accountability andin the absence right now ofpretty much all monitoring thatthe floor could fall through onresidents.LONG TERM CARECOMMUNITY COALITION,RICHARD MOLLOT, SAYSHE DOESN'T THINKNURSING HOMES SHOULDBE ABSOLVED OFACCOUNTIBILITY.Richard Mollotif they showed that theyprovided appropriate careunder the circumstances thatsuit is dismissed.BUT, FIGHTING A LAWSUITIS EXPENSIVE.Bill Bates, Leading Age Missourilots of those nursing homesare going to fail and go out ofbusiness if they have todefend lawsuits for ten yearsas a result of this pandemicJessica McMasterIF GOVERNOR PARSONAPPROVES THEMEASURE-BATES SAYSFAMILIES WILL STILL BEABLE TO FILE A CLAIM.THAT IT'LL BE LEFT TOTHEIR ATTORNEY TODETERMINE IF IT MEETSTHE NEW STANDARDS.I'M INVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER 41 ACTIONNEWS.WE ALSO REACHED OUTTO KANSAS GOVERNORLAURA KELLY TO FIND OUTIF KANSAS IS CONSIDERINGRAISING THE THRESHOLDFOR CIVIL LITIGATI





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Announces Plans To Expand Coronavirus Antibody Testing



The governor is expanding testing on all fronts, including getting antibody tests to all first responders and health care workers to see if they have been exposed to the virus; CBS2's Dave Carlin.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 3 days ago Gov. Brown announces non-emergency medical procedures can resume



The Governor said that she will lift an executive order that directed health care providers to postpone all non-emergency procedures. Credit: KDRV Published 4 days ago