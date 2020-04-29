How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society
How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society
Public health experts say trying to control the spread of the new coronavirus inside jails and prisons is a unique challenge.
At least 5,000 prisoners and 300 prison staff in state and federal prisons across the US have tested positive for COVID-19.
While prisons are designed to keep criminals away from the general public, inmates infected with COVID-19 face serious potential health consequences.