Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society

How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society

How Helping Prisons Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks Helps Society

Public health experts say trying to control the spread of the new coronavirus inside jails and prisons is a unique challenge.

At least 5,000 prisoners and 300 prison staff in state and federal prisons across the US have tested positive for COVID-19.

While prisons are designed to keep criminals away from the general public, inmates infected with COVID-19 face serious potential health consequences.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcALevin

Marc A. Levin RT @RecidivizOrg: We are building tools to model the spread of COVID-19 in prisons/jails, helping state & county governments take action to… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed in Venezuela prison riot [Video]

Dozens killed in Venezuela prison riot

Opposition lawmaker says the riot followed a ban on inmates' family members bringing them food during visitation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
Family members shocked by latest COVID-19 numbers inside state prisons; CoreCivic prison has most [Video]

Family members shocked by latest COVID-19 numbers inside state prisons; CoreCivic prison has most

Family members express concern as COVID-19 cases rise inside Tennessee prisons. CoreCivic's privately operated Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) has nearly 1300 inmates with COVID-19.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:51Published