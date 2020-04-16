Lawrence, Kansas, students hold 'driveway prom'

Jackson Grant, Senior atLawrenceFree State High Scho"It was a little disappointinghear we wouldn't get thatopportunity."MEET JACKSON GRANTAND SYDNEY JOHNSTOSENIORS AT LAWRENCEFREE STATE HIGH SCHOOL.WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIAND school buildings werelocked, TEENSEVERYWHERE WEREDEVISTATED.Sydney Johnston, SeniorLawrence Free State High School"It was really heartbreaking forme.

I loved high school and Iloved going to Free State."ALL THOSE SPECIAL ENDOF YEAR EVENTS canceled.Sydney Johnston, Senior atLawrence Free State High School"I just really wanted to go toprom.

I really wanted a prom, I really wanted a graduation Those were my two things where like this is my end."BUT, NOT ALL HOPE WAS LOST.JOHNSTON'S BOYFRIEND HAD SOMETHING UP HIS SLEEVE ON SATURDAY...THE DAY PROM WAS SUPPOSE TO HAPPEN.Jackson Grant, Senior at Lawrence Free State High School"I was up late thinking about ways I could surprise her and I just came to the conclusion that the best way to do it was show up dressed up, ready to have our own little social distancing prom."HE GOT HER PARENTS TO TELL A LITTLE WHITE LIE so she would dress up. and when she went outside, she found this. nats from video A DRIVE-WAY PROM FROM FLOWERS, DECORATIONS, DINNER AND...A MOVIE Sydney Johnston, Senior at Lawrence Free State High School"We pulled in our cars, opened our trunks and sat outside there and would occasionally poke our heads out and say hi to each other. THE LAWRENCE SENIORS SAY WHILE THEY WANTED TO HAVE PROM WITH THEIR FRIENDS, THIS WAS A PERFECT ALTERNATIVE.Jackson Grant, Senior at Lawrence Free State High School"Just spending time together and having something we could do to make the best of it...it was great."Sydney Johnston, Senior at Lawrence Free State High School"I have that memory that this was my senior prom and I am perfectly okay with that."