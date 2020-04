A miracle for steve

FELL IN THE LOVE AT THE BEACHAND HAVE BEEN MARRIED FOR 41YEARS.

WHEN A HEALTH SCARETOOK THEM FROM WESTMINSTER TOA CHARLOTTESVILLEHOSPITAL...THEY NEVER COULDHAVE EXPECTED THE HEIGHTSTHEIR FAMILY WOULD GO TO...TOBE THERE FOR DAD.

WMAR 2 NEWSJAMIE COSTELLO WITH A MIRACFOR STEVE.━Nat so━ "hi Dad"━eng so━ "STEVE WAS ATHE úGATES OF DEATH" "LASTTIME I SAW HIM THEY WEREWHEELING HIM INTO HOSPITAL ANDI THOUGHT I WOULD NEVER SEHIM AGAIN"━VOICETRAC━ STEVE TORBECK ADISEASED LIVER WORE THISRETIRED ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTYLT.

DOWN━ENG SO━ THEYSAID WE HAVE A LIVER, ITSYOUNG HEALTH, LETS GO"━VOICE TRAC━ HISFAMILY GATHERED IN A HOTELABOUT A MILE AWAY WHENDAUGHTER JORDAN JUMPED UP━ENG SO━ ISTARTED TO CRY AND I REALIZEDI FELT DIFFERENT I FELT CLOSE━VOICE TRAC━ SHEHAD TO GO.

SHE HAD TO GET NEARHER DAD AND DROVE TO THEHOSPITAL━ENG SO━IT WAS A STRONG FEELING, IKEPT LOOKING AT THE HOSPITALAND I KNOW THIS IS WEIRD BUT IWAS DRAWN TO THE RIGHT SIDE━VOICE TRAC━ THEFAMILY THEN WENT UP ON THEROOF━NAT SO━━ENG SO━ AND ITLAY EYES ON HIM AND FOR HIMGIVE US THE THUMBS UP THAT WASA GIFT, JUST A GIFT━ENGSO━ ACTUALLY JUSTTALKED TO THE NURSE AND JUMOVED HIM OUT OF ICU AND HISRECOVERY IS NOTHING SHORT OFREMARKABLE━VOICETRAC━ AND IF THIS OLDWORLD STARTS GETTING YOU DOWN,REMEMBER THERES ROOM ENOUGFOR YOU UP ON THE ROOFNOW THE FAMILY STARTED "AMIRACLE FOR STEVE" TO HELPOTHERS IN THEIR QUEST TO FI