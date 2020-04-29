The new Audi RS 5 Sportback in Sonoma green Driving Video

Immense pulling power and high output combined with efficiency: Even after the revision, the output of the 2.9 TFSI remains unchanged at 331 kW (450 PS).

The V6 twin-turbo delivers between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm; during this process, each charger supplies a cylinder bank with compressed air and 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) of torque is supplied to the crankshaft.

Both RS models catapult themselves from zero to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 3.9 seconds; on request, Audi Sport GmbH can raise the top speed from 250 km/h (155.3 mph) to 280 km/h (174.0 mph).

An eight-speed tiptronic that has been tuned for sportiness transmits the forces of the engine; the driver can control it using enlarged aluminum shift paddles.

The quattro permanent all-wheel drive gives the RS5 a special place in the segment.

In normal driving operation, the power distribution between the front and rear axle is 40:60 - this asymmetrical dynamic torque distribution leads to sporty, rear-biased handling.

If necessary, the center differential can redirect up to 70% of the forces toward the front or up to 85% of the forces toward the rear.

With the optional sport differential, which actively distributes torques between the wheels of the rear axle, the dynamic handling is increased even further.

In the WLTP driving cycle, the Audi RS5 Coupé consumes just 9.1 l (2.4 US gal) of fuel per 100 km (62.1 mi); the RS5 Sportback consumes 9.2 l (2.4 US gal); the two vehicles thus emit 208 g/km (334.7 g/mi) and 209 g/km (336.4 g/mi) of CO2 respectively.