2020 Cadillac CT4 Driving Video

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:34s
Cadillac takes the next step in the realignment of its sedan portfolio with the global introduction of the first-ever Cadillac CT4 sport sedan.

Revealed to customers through a social media campaign that virtually puts viewers in the driver's seat simulating the car's liberating drive experience, the 2020 CT4 is poised to appeal to a new generation of sport-luxury customers.

The CT4 offers plenty for the senses, starting with its RWD proportions and an athletic design.

A bold color-and-trim palette featuring 11 exterior color options along with eight distinct interior color, material and trim options, customers will have no trouble making a statement.

Driven by an all-turbocharged propulsion portfolio and leveraging Cadillac's award-winning rear-wheel-drive architecture (AWD available on every model), the Cadillac CT4 delivers a driving experience unmatched by front-drive competitors.

It also incorporates the latest Cadillac technologies, including available Super Cruise (available in calendar year 2020), the world's first true hands-free driver assistance feature for more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways in the U.S. and Canada.

