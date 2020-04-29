|
|
Watch: Irrfan Khan in Slumdog Millionaire
|
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Khan starred in Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World.
|
|
|
|
Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
|