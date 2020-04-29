|
Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54
Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood, has died.
He was 54.
