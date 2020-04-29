Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54

Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54

Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54

Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood, has died.

He was 54.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ dies

NEW DELHI (AP) — Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsChicago S-TThe AgeThe WrapTMZ.comFOXNews.comBBC News


ShowBiz Minute: Khan, Oscars, Winfrey

Irrfan Khan, of "Slumdog Millionaire," "Life of Pi," dies; Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Irrfan Khan Dies at 53 in Mumbai | THR News [Video]

Irrfan Khan Dies at 53 in Mumbai | THR News

Irrfan Khan, the veteran Bollywood actor who crossed over to Hollywood, has died. He was 53.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:17Published
Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 [Video]

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published