Donald Trump: US government doing a great job handling coronavirus crisis
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Donald Trump: US government doing a great job handling coronavirus crisis
US President Donald Trump claimed his government was doing a 'great job' in its handling of the coronavirus crisis despite the number of cases of Covid-19 reaching more than one million.
Mr Trump highlights his decision to go against experts guidance and ban flights from China as one of his accomplishments during the pandemic.