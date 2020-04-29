Global  

Donald Trump: US government doing a great job handling coronavirus crisis

US President Donald Trump claimed his government was doing a 'great job' in its handling of the coronavirus crisis despite the number of cases of Covid-19 reaching more than one million.

Mr Trump highlights his decision to go against experts guidance and ban flights from China as one of his accomplishments during the pandemic.

