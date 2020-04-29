NYPD disperse large crowds at Hasidic funeral in Williamsburg during COVID-19 lockdown

Many residents of Williamsburg turned out for a Hasidic funeral yesterday (April 28) despite current lockdown measures due to COVID-19.

Footage shows many police vehicles and officers attempting to disperse the crowds on Bedford Avenue.

A loudspeaker used by the police is heard encouraging social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The filmer, Bruce Schaff, told Newsflare: "There were a lot of people wearing masks but there were also a lot of people not wearing masks, and most people were not six-feet apart.

"There were a couple of people who did not like the fact that I was taking pictures and videos.

"One person asked me to take pictures of them and immediately pulled out their phone and started filming me."