LEX SHOOTING FATAL 4.29.20

We've learned a man has now died after an overnight shooting in lexington... another person... still in the hospital.

Police say situation started around midnight at the mcdonald's on harrodsburg road.

They say two men were involved in some kind of argument... and later left in two separate vehicles.

Police say at some point the men were chasing each other in the vehicles... and shots were fired.

It came to a stop at a restaurant on south broadway.

Police say a passenger -- later identified as 40- year-old rafiq nagi --was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another person remains in the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

Police tell us they were questioning one of the drivers... we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

