Tim Walz is going to Worthington Wednesday, home of the JBS meat processing plant, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report (2:50).



Recent related videos from verified sources For Real, Is Winter Finally Over In Minnesota?



We had a chilly, rainy day on Tuesday, but we had a string of really beautiful days before that, Heather Brown reports (4:03). WCCO Mid-Morning - April 29, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:03 Published now Celebrating 2020 Grads On WCCO This Morning: April 29, 2020



Every day, we're taking some time out to pay tribute to the 2020 graduates (0:59). WCCO Mid-Morning - April 29, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:59 Published now