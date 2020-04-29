We Challenged Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever Cast to a Game of 'Who's Most Likely'

Mindy Kaling creating a teen dramedy series - loosely based on her teen years growing up as a first-generation Indian American - is enough information to make you want to immediately reserve the show for the next slot in your binge-watch schedule.

So it should come as no surprise that Never Have I Ever is every bit as charming and hilarious as you'd hope it'd be.

To get to know the cast better, we sat down with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Ramona Young (Eleanor), and Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) to have them play a round of "Who's Most Likely To," where they answered everything from who would make the best reality TV show about their lives .

To who's most likely to spend all day interpreting a text message.

Check it out in the video above, and check out Never Have I Ever, now streaming on Netflix!