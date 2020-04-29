MHA: Stranded migrant workers in different states can go back home in buses | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published
A month after millions of people, mostly migrant workers were stranded without work in different parts of the country, the Union home ministry has finally allowed states to repatriate them to reach home.

Violence flared near the IIT Hyderabad campus in Telangana on Wednesday as hundreds of migrant workers employed at a construction site near the engineering college demanded salaries and permission to go home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day, saying he will be remembered for his “versatile performances”.

