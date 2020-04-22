Abrams Stands By Biden
Abrams Stands By Biden
Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.
Biden's campaign has denied the accusations.
On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she believes Biden.
"I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources." Abrams has made a public, bold, and direct pitch to be Biden's running mate.