Abrams Stands By Biden Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published 17 minutes ago Abrams Stands By Biden Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Biden's campaign has denied the accusations. On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she believes Biden. "I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources." Abrams has made a public, bold, and direct pitch to be Biden's running mate.

Tweets about this Guillotines For All Who Want It RT @NomikiKonst: “I believe victims...unless it stands in the way of my career.” Clearly Abrams has a team pitching her on shows but mayb… 7 seconds ago FireFauci RT @DailyCaller: Credit where credit is due: Don Lemon stands out for asking Stacey Abrams real news questions regarding Tara Reade's accus… 9 minutes ago