Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Abrams Stands By Biden

Abrams Stands By Biden

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Abrams Stands By Biden

Abrams Stands By Biden

Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.

Biden's campaign has denied the accusations.

On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she believes Biden.

"I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources." Abrams has made a public, bold, and direct pitch to be Biden's running mate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Are You Applying A Different Standard?’: Don Lemon Asks Stacey Abrams About Biden Sexual Assault Allegation

Stacey Abrams said she believes Joe Biden
Daily Caller - Published

Sunny Hostin Asks Stacey Abrams if Biden Picking White VP Would Be ‘Slap in the Face’ to Black Women Voters

The View's Sunny Hostin pointedly asked former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams if it...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SocialistOnMain

Guillotines For All Who Want It RT @NomikiKonst: “I believe victims...unless it stands in the way of my career.” Clearly Abrams has a team pitching her on shows but mayb… 7 seconds ago

90minuteipa

FireFauci RT @DailyCaller: Credit where credit is due: Don Lemon stands out for asking Stacey Abrams real news questions regarding Tara Reade's accus… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP [Video]

Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP

Joe Biden has pledged to pick a female running mate. According to Business Insider, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has not been shy about her ambitions to win the spot. Behind..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Joe Biden’s Veep Pick [Video]

Joe Biden’s Veep Pick

The former vice president declared he will pick a female running mate and has floated several potential choices.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published