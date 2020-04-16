Global  

Elizabeth Warren Says She Would Accept Offer To Run With Biden

Senator Elizabeth Warren said she would accept an offer to be Joe Biden’s running mate if the position were offered.

When asked by reporters how she would respond if Biden asked her to serve as Vice president Warren responded; “Yes".

Warren ended her own presidential campaign last month after becoming known for liberal reforms. Biden has vowed to pick a woman to be his running mate for the November election.

